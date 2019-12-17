Wasps rugby players pass essential items on to disadvantaged people in Leamington

Wasps rugby players flew into Leamington in the build-up to Christmas to deliver shoe boxes of essential items for some of the town’s most disadvantaged individuals.

Around 60 shoe boxes were donated by Wasps staff to the Helping Hands Community Project, and were handed out to guests at their Christmas lunch at All Saints’ Church.

From left, Tom Eales (Wasps), Verity Brown (Wasps) and Aimee Richardson (Wasps) with the shoe boxes

Each shoe box contained around 20 items, ranging from toothbrushes, soap and sanitaryware, through to pocket games, books and sweets. Wasps partner, Vodafone, also donated scarves and handwarmers.

Wasps players Rob Miller, Tommy Taylor and Jack Owlett also visited Helping Hands’ weekly soup kitchen to hand out clothing, sleeping bags and food donated by the Club’s supporters at recent Wasps matches.

Verity Brown, Marketing Manager at Wasps, said: “While Christmas is the best time of the year for many, it is also the darkest time for some, so we wanted to provide a series of small gestures that will hopefully make a difference.

“We know all about the great work that Helping Hands do across the Leamington community via our first team players Rob Miller and Tommy Taylor, who do a lot of volunteering with them throughout the year, and some of the backroom staff at the club wanted to do their bit too by putting together the shoe boxes.”