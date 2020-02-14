Wasps event creates a buzz in Warwick

A restaurant in Warwick recently hosted a networking event for the Wasps Rugby team.

Flamenco, a Spanish restaurant based the Tudor House Inn in West Street, hosted one of the Wasps Rugby business roadshows currently being held throughout the Midlands.

Flamencos Alex Clayton pictured with Brad Shields and Ben Morris and Jack Markgraf - barman and cocktail maker. Photo supplied

On Thursday February 6, flankers Brad Shields and Ben Morris chatted to invited guests at the event.

New Zealander Brad, now living in Warwick, has made eight international appearances for England and Yorkshireman Ben, from Dunchurch, has made 24 appearances for Wasps since joining from Nottingham in 2018.

The Premiership club have owned Ricoh Arena in Coventry since 2014 and are set to move their training base to the 13-acre WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) site on Stratford Road in Henley-in-Arden later this year.

Matt Blay, commercial manager at Wasps Rugby, said “It’s fantastic to have a link with such an up-and-coming restaurant within Warwickshire. The work that Alex Clayton and Jason Ashley have put into the restaurant is testament to their character and I would urge any Wasps fans based in the Warwick area to head down and try it out.”

Wasps first team players Brad Shields and Ben Morris try their hand at cooking'paella for the business roadshow at Flamenco. Photo supplied.

Alex Clayton, co-owner of Flamenco Spanish Restaurant, said: “It was a pleasure to host Wasps for one of their roadshows. The fact that everyone commented on the quality of the food and the great atmosphere of the venue were very much appreciated.

“We try to work with local teams and businesses and we shall continue to support Wasps as much as we can in the future.”