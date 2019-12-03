Warwickshire Singers group to host Christmas concert

The Warwickshire Singers will host a Christmas concert event called 'A Baroque Christmas' next week.

The concert performance will be held at 3pm at the Holy Trinity and St Thomas of Canterbury Church in Ettington on Saturday December 14.

The concert will include Zelenka, Vivaldi and Christmas classics.

Tickets to the concert are £10 with children free. For more information phone 01789 841034.

Refreshments will be available on the day.

Money raised from the Christmas concert will go towards their 50th anniversary concert, which is scheduled for May 2020, at Holy Trinity Church in Leamington Spa.

The choir group is a registered UK charity. For more information see their website at www.warwickshiresingers.org.uk.

Members of the Warwickshire Singers group rehearse at the Methodist Church in Kenilworth on Monday evenings. Members come from the Kenilworth, Warwick, Leamington and surrounding villages.