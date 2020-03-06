Warwickshire Search & Rescue is recruiting volunteers - could you help to save lives?

You would be expected to help the police with high-risk missing person searches

Warwickshire Search & Rescue is looking for new members and will be conducting their next recruit selection event on April 19.

The charity is part of the UK’s Lowland Rescue service, which is regularly deployed by the police to perform high-risk missing person searches.

As a Lowland Rescue team made up of volunteers, they operate to national standards and work alongside the core emergency services.

Any successful candidates must first qualify as a search technician before they can be deployed on operations, which usually takes 9-12 months.

Established search technicians with the necessary aptitude may eventually progress onto other roles, including water search specialists, dog handlers, medical first responders, team leaders, search planners and more.

Anyone wishing to apply must be over the age of 18, in good physical health, with good eyesight, and have a full UK driving licence with their own transport.

Due to the nature of the team’s work, all successful candidates will need to pass a Police vetting process.

A solid grounding in outdoor skills will be a major advantage, but these can be taught during training.

At the selection event, candidates will need to demonstrate good judgment, mental resilience, positive attitude, physical fitness and teamwork.

A spokesperson said the team naturally attracts current and former members of the emergency services and armed forces, but recruits candidates from a wide range of backgrounds.

The team said they are especially keen to hear from people who may be available to deploy when others are not, such as shift workers, those who are retired, semi-retired and the self-employed.

To register your interest and for further information, visit www.warksar.org.uk/join-us or www.facebook.com/warksar