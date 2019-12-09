Warwickshire's eight newest firefighters congratulated on passing their training

Warwickshire's newest firefighters have just passed their training - and they will be coming to stations in Leamington and Rugby shortly.

The firefighters took part in a passing out parade at Nuneaton Fire Station on Friday.

Early in 2019 Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service ran a whole-time recruitment campaign which resulted in more than 900 applications being received.

And in September, after a rigorous selection process, eight recruits passed all stages and were accepted into the service.

The official passing out parade is held to recognise and welcome new recruits into the service after completion of 12 weeks of core skill training.

The parade was attended by family and friends to celebrate the success of firefighters: Steve Paget, Gary Whitehead, Gagandeep Mondhaer, George O’Toole, Thomas Clowes, Jason Dicks, Matthew Houghton and Harry McElvenny.

As part of the event, the recruits showcased their skills and techniques by completing a series of drills, including rescuing a casualty from a mock building fire along with other firefighting demonstrations.

It culminated with Warwickshire’s newest recruits being presented with certificates by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services chief fire officer, Kieran Amos.

The coveted ‘Silver Axe’, which is awarded to the recruit who has consistently shown the highest all-round achievement throughout the course, went to Matthew Houghton.

Chief fire officer, Kieran Amos praised the dedication and commitment of the new recruits and welcomed them to the Service:

He said: “I would like to personally congratulate all of the new recruits on passing our comprehensive training programme to become a wholetime firefighter and part of our great team.

"They should all be very proud of the commitment they have given to get to this point.

"For me, the passing out parade marks the culmination of the hard work, perseverance and dedication that we expect from a modern Warwickshire firefighter and I have no doubt that the new recruits will continue to exhibit these virtues as they formally begin their careers serving our community as part of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

The newly-qualified firefighters will now join Warwickshire fire crews at Leamington, Atherstone, Nuneaton and Rugby.

If you are interested in a career with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service,visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescuejobs for more information for on-call vacancies.