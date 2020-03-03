Warwickshire Police recruits 65 driving instructors to help young drivers be safer on Warwickshire roads

Warwickshire Police has recruited 65 driving instructors to join them in a project which aims to help to make young drivers aware of the risks when they start to drive alone.

The 'Approved Driving Instructors' have joined as ‘Honest Truth’ driving Instructors, which is funded by the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, to help reduce the number of young people killed and seriously injured on Warwickshire’s roads.

Warwickshire Police have recruited 65 driving instructors to help young drivers stay'safer on Warwickshire roads. Photo supplied

As well as teaching a young person to drive, Approved Driving Instructors use 'The Honest Truth' to also teach skills that new drivers need when first driving on their own.

Inspector Jem Mountford said “Warwickshire’s younger drivers are currently over represented in our road casualty statistics - four young people aged 17-25 were killed and 66 were seriously injured on Warwickshire’s roads in 2018.

"An additional 267 of Warwickshire’s 17-25 year old's suffered slight injuries in road-related incidents. This is something we want to change.“

"We know from statistical evidence that the majority of new and young drivers who are killed or seriously injured, aren’t as a result of poor driving skills.

"In other words, the mirror-signal-manoeuvre technical skills taught by driving instructors and required to pass a driving test aren’t so much of an issue as the lack of decision-making skills and understanding of the dangers faced by new drivers.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “We have provided the funding for 75 approved driving instructors to become The Honest Truth driving instructors in Warwickshire because we want young people to be safer on our roads.

“This scheme is really important as it means we can get good road safety messages to every single one of the pupils the instructors take on, which will equate to a considerable percentage of all new learner drivers in Warwickshire.

“In turn we hope that the increased awareness of road safety among new drivers will begin to make a noticeable difference, keeping our roads safer for everyone.”

If you are interested in becoming an Honest Truth Approved Driving Instructor in Warwickshire email: info@thehonesttruth.co.uk

To find your nearest Honest Truth Approved Driving Instructor go to: https://thehonesttruth.co.uk/pages/advanced-driving-instructors