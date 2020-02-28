Warwickshire police dog Delta has spent years protecting us all - now he's going to retire in the sun with a family

PD Delta's human colleagues are thanking him for years of loyal service as he gets ready to start enjoying a well-earned retirement in the sun.

Officers from Warwickshire Police have publicly thanked police dog (PD) Delta for his service as he prepares to retire in March.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

At six-and-a-half years old, PD Delta has seen his fair share of life on the thin blue line.

He has served as a firearms support dog, being deployed to firearms incidents to support armed officers as a less-lethal option to protect officers and the public.

And he has been tasked with general purpose duties like finding suspects and missing persons.

Only weeks ago PD Delta had an outpouring of praise from the public on social media after he helped to find a male who was experiencing a mental health crisis and was in danger of taking his own life.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

A spokesperson for OPU (Operational Patrol Unit) Warwickshire said: "He has detained three persons committing a street robbery in Bedworth, located persons stealing fuel in Nuneaton, found two people who fled from a crashed stolen car in Ansty and many more throughout his career and will be sorely missed.

"PD Delta will retire to a family in March where he will live a happy & healthy retirement between England and Spain."