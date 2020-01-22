Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service needs LGBTQ+ History Month launch event in Leamington

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is looking for drag queens and other members of the LGBTQ community to help launch and event for LGBTQ+ History Month in February.

The launch event will take place at Leamington Fire Station on Saturday February 1.

LGBTQ+ History Month

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s chief fire officer Kieran Amos said: “We are looking for as many people as possible, particularly unrepresented groups to come along and support our opening event.

"The theme for the month this year is Poetry, Prose and Plays, which is why we want to make our launch event as theatrical as possible with the glitz and glamour of Warwickshire’s drag queens and LGBTQ community members.

“The event is open to all members of the LGBTQ+ community, so please come along and help us to celebrate and showcase the importance of celebrating diversity, not just in Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, but also the community as a whole.”

To confirm your place or for further Information on the launch event, please contact Imran Dean, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service's engagement officer on 07827 355170.

For more information on events and activities during the month or simply to find out more visit https://lgbthistorymonth.org.uk/