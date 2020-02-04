Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) had a fantastic weekend flying the rainbow flag at its Leamington headquarters as part of a launch event for LGBTQ+ History Month.

As part of the celebrations Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service invited drag queens and members of the LGBTQ+ community to come along and raise the flag and to talk through their experiences and expectations of the fire and rescue service.

The event was a huge success and was a great way to show how important it is not only to be an inclusive employer, but also why we need to encourage more people from diverse communities including the LGBTQ+ community to seriously consider a career in the fire and rescue service.



Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos said: “LGBTQ+ History Month provides the service with a great opportunity to celebrate the amazing diversity that we have, not only here in Warwickshire, but across the whole of the UK.

"Here in Warwickshire we are making great strides to improve equality and diversity, and this is one of many events we have held to welcome the LGBTQ+ community in to see what we do and explain how they can be part of that.



“The raising of the flag is a significant act and one which has been welcomed by the LGBTQ+ community. As a fire and rescue service it’s important that our workforce is reflective of the communities we serve, but this can only be done by working with communities and our partners to help to change perceptions and challenge stereotypes of what people believe the fire service to be.

"If we get this right, it will not only help to enhance community relationships, increase diversity and break down barriers, but it will also help us to be aware of and sensitive to the needs of the communities we are here to serve.”



Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for fire and community safety, Andy Crump added: “As an inclusive service we are proud of the diversity of our staff and recognise the significant contribution LGBTQ people have made to the service, both operationally and within our communities.

"Raising the LGBTQ+ flag at Leamington headquarters is an important symbol of our inclusivity and we are proud to be supporting and celebrating this important month with our staff and the wider community.”