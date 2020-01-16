Warwickshire events management company accredited as a 'living wage employer'

An events management company which holds a number of events in the Warwick district has been accredited as a 'living wage employer'.

The Living Wage commitment will see everyone working at CJ's Events Warwickshire receive a minimum hourly wage of £9.30 in the UK.

CJ's Events Warwickshire logo. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

This rate is significantly higher than the government minimum for over 25s, which currently stands at £8.21 per hour.

Jamie Walker of CJ's Events Warwickshire said 'We are delighted to become a Living Wage accredited employer.

"Our team are at the heart of our business and work extremely hard. By paying a good amount of pay for their hard work it shows our appreciation, supports staff wellbeing, improves staff motivation and retention, and boosts the organisation’s reputation.

"I’d encourage any local employers not already paying their staff the Living Wage to join the scheme."

Katherine Chapman, director of Living Wage Foundation said: "We’re delighted that CJ's Events Warwickshire has joined the movement of nearly 6,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.

"They join thousands of small businesses, as well as household names such as LUSH, Heathrow Airport, Barclays, West Ham Football Club and many more.

"These businesses recognise that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer and they, like CJ's Events Warwickshire, believe that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay."