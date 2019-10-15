Warwickshire cub scouts complete the Kenilworth Castle Challenge

Around 600 cubs scouts from around Warwickshire descended on Kenilworth Castle over two days to complete the Kenilworth Castle Challenge.

The event was put together by the Scouts County Events team with support from English Heritage.

Cub scouts were challenged to complete a walk around the extensive grounds surrounding the castle whilst trying to solve a code breaker and complete a medieval style shield for their cub pack.

The second part of the challenge was to complete a quiz inside the castle grounds whilst exploring the magnificent ruins.

Linda Revill, lead volunteer for Cub Scouts in Warwickshire said: “It was great to see the cubs having such an amazing time and discovering the wonders of Kenilworth Castle and using their skills to solve the code breaker even if they did get a little muddy.

"A big thanks to English Heritage for letting us have access to the castle and its grounds."

On completing the challenge cubs were awarded an event badge and a gift from English Heritage.

The activities they took part in also contributed towards a number of cub scout activity and challenge badges.

Matt Bulford, head of historic properties for the West Midlands at English Heritage, said: “It was our pleasure to welcome the Warwickshire Cub Scouts for the ‘Kenilworth Castle Challenge’ and to work with Warwickshire Cub Scouts team.

"Inspiring young people about our history will make them value, and want to care for, our heritage in the future. We really enjoyed seeing so many smiling faces as the Cub Scouts learnt about the history of Kenilworth Castle and completed their team challenges.”