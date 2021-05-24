Warwickshire couple who have known each for more than 80 years will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary this week

Tony and Joyce Guy with their family.

A south Warwickshire couple who have known each other for more than 80 years will celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday (May 27).

Tony and Joyce Guy met when their mothers took them to children’s birthday parties in Blackpool.

They moved to Norton Lindsey in 1971 and have lived in The Old Harrow in Langley, and the Lock Cottage at Preston Bagot since then.

Tony has been involved in Scouting for more than 70 years and was awarded an MBE in 2016 for services to Scouting.

When they arrived in Warwickshire, the couple started the Warwickshire Scout Gang Show (WAGS) in Leamington at the Spa Centre and for three years at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 1984 to 1986.

Princess Anne attended the show in 1984 as president of Save The Children.

In 1982 Tony took WAGS to Texas and performed in major theatres in Dallas and Fort Worth.

A TV documentary about the trip called Dallas or Bust can be found on YouTube.

Joyce is involved in the Norton Lindsey Women Institute and has been a member for over 20 years.

She was a hairdresser in Blackpool working with many showbusiness stars of the Blackpool Summer Season.

In 2018 Joyce found out that she was related to one of the survivors of the Peterloo Massacre and she was on TV as a result of this.

When the family arrived in Warwickshire in 1971 Tony joined the Automotive Component Industry eventually joining Automotive Products in Leamington.

He is currently a director of a community solar panel company located at Draycote.

Joyce and Tony’s interests include gardening, reading, travelling, and meeting friends.

They have three children Darren, David and Alison and an eight-year-old granddaughter Charlotte.

They have spent happy holidays in many parts of the world.

Their favorite place is the Maldives, on an over-water villa.