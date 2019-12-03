Warwickshire comedy group takes show to Stretton-on-Fosse village

Comedy At Work are aiming to get local communities giggling for a good causes when they bring their latest gig to The Cotswolds this weekend.

The comic line-up continues at Stretton-on-Fosse Village Hall to boost funds for the local school on this Saturday December 7.

Sam Dunthorne

Anne Docherty from Stratford and Mark Hinds from Warwick are the creative minds behind Comedy at Work, an innovative new business that brings stand-up to venues across the country in support of local charities.

Laying on the laughs in Stretton will be Ishi Khan, Lovell Smith, Elliot Powell, Samantha Day, Jinder Singh and Sam Dunthorne.

Sam, 34 from Croydon, is already a familiar name on the US comedy circuit after a series of tours of the Mid West.

The former sessions musician, who retains a musical influence in his act, has commissioned comedy pilots for TV and YouTube channels and is one to watch as an emerging writer.

He said: “I take what I do to where they don’t have many visitors very often and spread my odd brand of British humour to deep America.

“I love to find new audiences to play to so when Mark invited me along I jumped at the opportunity. I got into this sort of work because I love meeting new people and making them laugh and the Comedy at Work gigs are perfect for that. They are excellent nights.”

Part of the proceeds from the night will go to the Ilmington Primary School PTA.

Lucy Curtis, of the PTA, said: “We are thrilled to have been asked to provide refreshments at Comedy at Work’s Comedy Night in Stretton on Fosse. The event provides us with a great opportunity to raise increasingly vital funds that feed directly into the school and enriches the education of its pupils.

“It’s refreshing to find a company like Comedy at Work who want to work with charities to put on great events for the local communities whilst raising money.”

Co-founder Anne Docherty said the inspiration behind her new business partly came from her own years on the PTA committee of her daughters’ primary school.

She said: “It really struck me that there was a different way to raise funds aside from the normal cake sales, by adding a different sort of event into the fundraising calendar, and have applied it to this.

“This is such a great way of enjoying comedy, bringing the community together and raising money for it at the same time.”

For details of Comedy At Work’s next gigs, including Honeybourne, Leek Wootton, Norton Lindsey, Burton Dassett, Hatton Park, Bishampton and Kineton, visit: www.comedyatwork.com

Comedy at Work will be in Leek Wootton next weekend on Saturday December 14, Norton Lindsey next year on Saturday January 25, 2020, in Burton Dassett on Saturday February 1 2020 and in Hatton Park on Saturday February 8, 2020.