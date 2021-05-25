Warwick's iconic Lord Leycester Hospital reopens after months of closure due to the Covid-19

The Mayor of Warwick attended the reopening of one of Warwick's historic landmarks last week.

Warwick’s Mayor, Cllr Terry Morris was welcomed by one of the Brethren, Brother Bill, as the ancient wooden gates were once again reopened, after months of closure due to the Covid-19.

The team at the Lord Leycester Hospital have used the time to restore, improve and develop an enhanced tour of the ancient and important buildings as well as the artefacts they house.

Everyone involved is now ready to welcome visitors back to their safe and open environment.

The Mayor said he was pleased to be back. His last visit to the Lord Leycester Hospital launched the Pathway of Support project, where he was presented with his very own inscribed paver.

The 200-block pathway will commemorate and celebrate the Lord Leycester Hospital’s restoration programme and provides the opportunity for organisations and individuals to be forever part of those commemorations.

Construction is due to start in March 2022 and pavers are still available for purchase with a donation of £500 which can be made as a one-off gift or in regular instalments over four years.

During this visit, the Mayor stepped back in time and enjoyed a guided tour of the 700 year old half-timbered buildings.

He met visitors from Cardiff, the Brethren’s Kitchen catering team and other visitors who were enjoying lunch and refreshments in the Great Hall once again.

Recent carbon dating has revealed some of the ancient wooden beams of the Great Hall date back to the 1300s.

The Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital, Dr Heidi Meyer said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to share with the Mayor an outline of our plans for a £3.5million project of restoration, improvements and engagement”.

Information about those plans, supported by National Lottery Heritage funding, form part of the new displays.

Finishing with a coffee in the Brethren’s Kitchen, the Mayor, Cllr Terry Morris, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed learning about the history of the hospital as a place of hospitality and shelter over the centuries and how, at every visit, I see or learn something new about Warwick’s national and internationally important icon."

To plan your visit and / or find out how you can support the Lord Leycester Hospital go to: https://www.lordleycester.com

