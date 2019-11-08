Warwick woman recycling plastic for charity wants to spread the word and encourage others to get involved

A woman from warwick who has signed up to plastic recycling schemes that also helps charity wants other to get involved.

Suzie Sharp, who lives in the Woodloes area, signed up to Terracycle schemes earlier this year where she collects snack and confectionery packets, bread bags and hygiene packaging so it can be recycled.

Suzie said: "I heard about Terracycle through social media and as there weren’t many collection points local to me, decided to become one myself.

"I sort through all recycling that gets dropped to me, separate it all into boxes (one for each scheme I collect for) and once full (and over the minimum weight required) I send them off to Terracycle who then convert the weight in kg into money for charity.

"Currently I collect for the following schemes:

• KP snacks - crisps, popcorn, pretzels and nuts

• Confectionary - sweet and chocolate packets

• Bread bags - sliced loaf bags

• RB Home hygiene - flexible packaging for dishwasher tablets/salt, stain remover and home cleaning wipes

"I also take recycling for the Pladis scheme which includes biscuits/crackers/cakes but I pass these wrappers on to collectors in Coventry as the scheme was full before I was able to sign up."

Current household recycling facilities do not accept theses wrappers but Terracyle do hold various schemes that people can sign up to so that these can be recycled and made into new products

Those who sign up to the schemes can also raise money for charity. Suzie said: "My chosen charity is Jaspers Rainbow, which was founded by a friend and colleague after her newborn son Jasper passed away in 2014. They fundraise for Edwards Trust, SANDS and South Warwickshire Foundation Trust charity."

Suzie, who also has her own business Pudding and Pea Creations selling hand-made items, including an eco-range, is looking to spread the word about the recycling schemes and get more residents joining in.

Read more: Warwick woman's new ‘eco range’ to help tackle war on plastic

"I accept recycling from anyone who’s able to drop to me - I receive regularly from local residents, Birmingham University, Warwick Hospital Maternity and also family in Surrey.

"Any item that fits into the schemes I collect for can be drop to my house (12 Makepeace Avenue, Woodloes).

"Crisp packets and bread bags need to be empty of crumbs but don’t need washing. But biscuit and chocolate wrappers need to be washed and dried if they are dirty.

"I have a Facebook page called Woodloes Recycling where I have lists of what I can and can’t take and collectors are able to post if they are unsure about any item they have."

To visit the Facebook group go to: https://www.facebook.com/groups/798854687214211