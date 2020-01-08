Warwick volunteers to run programme of events at iconic town building throughout the year

Volunteers in Warwick will be running a programme of events at one of the town's iconic buildings this year.

Unlocking Warwick, the Town Council's volunteers will be holding a range of community events in the Court House in Jury Street, for both residents and visitors.

Some of the Unlocking Warwick town council volunteers. Photo by Unlocking Warwick.

There will be two social gatherings in the Regency ballroom each month throughout the year, and from Spring to Autumn on selected Saturdays there will be free tours of the Grade 1 listed Court House/Town Hall as volunteer guides introduce guests to the rich history of the county town.

Secretary Rick Thompson said: “Every month there will be a talk or activity, with a quiz, tea and cake and plenty of time for guests to chat and make friends.

"Called 'In The Ballroom' these afternoon gatherings have become hugely popular, and for 2020 we have an excellent line-up of speakers on a range of subjects including local history, genealogy, antiques, folk legends and the town's famous buildings, with some musical afternoons thrown in."

In the Ballroom takes place on the second Wednesday of each month – except in January when a talk about the history of the Court House will take place on January 15 .

On the the fourth Tuesday of the month, there will also be tea and dance lessons in the ballroom, with professional dance teacher leading beginners through some ballroom classics.

The free Court House tours, also run by Unlocking Warwick will start on Easter Saturday (April 11) and there will be at least 12 tours taking place on various Saturdays through the tourist season. The tours run from 11am to 11.45am.

In previous years the volunteers have also staged period dances in the ballroom, including revivals of the forties, sixties and eighties. This year in May there will be another event with details to be announced later.

Rick added: "It is great that the Jury Street Court House has become a real hub of community activity since it was refurbished six years ago, and a popular central venue for hire, ranging from yoga and pilates classes, to corporate events and wedding receptions."

Details of the monthly social events and dates of the Court House tours can be found at: www.unlockingwarwick.org

To hire the Court House for an event, call 01926 830 808