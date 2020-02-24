Warwick town crier 'crying out' for support ahead of competition

Warwick's town crier Michael Reddy is 'crying out' for support ahead of the Warwick Town Criers' Competition.

The Warwick Town Crier Competition, which will be taking place in Pageant Gardens on April 18, is a biennial occasion and has become an iconic event in the town's calendar since the first competition was organised by Warwick Court Leet in 1995.

The competition attracts Town Criers from all over the country and was hosted by local author and past Warwick Town Crier Graham Sutherland until 2015, when Michael took over the duties.

Warwick has a long history and association with Town Criers, in the mid-1500’s local philanthropist Thomas Oken was the first person to put money aside each year for the vocal services of a Town Crier or Bell Man.

A spokesperson from Warwick Court Leet said: "If there are any local businesses that would like to support by supplying goods rather than money, we are looking for vegetables to go with the hot meal, cakes and biscuits for the two tea breaks and desserts to follow the main course.

"If you can and would like to assist, we would love to hear from you.

The Warwick Town Crier is an Officer of Warwick Court Leet. Photo by Gill Fletcher

"We would also like to say thanks to Shire Foods, (who have provided pies for the meal), Dennis Rowley ( who has provided jacket potatoes), Warrington’s of Warwick and Catesby Estates plc for their support and sponsorship."

Gill Fletcher will be providing photography and is supplying individual portrait prints to all competitors.

A specially commissioned ale called “For Crying Out Loud” as also been secured from Church End Brewery.

More details are available at: https://warwicktowncrier.co.uk/

To offer support or sponsorship contact Michael Reddy, Warwick Town Crier on: warwicktowncrier@btinternet.com