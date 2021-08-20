Warwick Thai Festival is set to return to the town next month

Buddhist Monks, Thai Boxers, dancers and musicians will be among the attractions at Warwick Rotary Club's Thai Festival at the town's racecourse next month.

The event will take place over the weekend of September 4 and 5.

There will be stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts and Thai massage.

On stage throughout the day will be a presentation of Thai culture with lady boys, dancing and music.

The event will run from 10.30am to 6pm on the Saturday and 10.30am to 5.30pm on the Sunday.