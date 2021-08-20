Warwick Thai Festival is set to return to the town next month
The Warwick Rotary Club event will take place at Warwick Racecourse over the weekend of Saturday September 4 and Sunday September 5.
The event will take place over the weekend of September 4 and 5.
There will be stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts and Thai massage.
On stage throughout the day will be a presentation of Thai culture with lady boys, dancing and music.
The event will run from 10.30am to 6pm on the Saturday and 10.30am to 5.30pm on the Sunday.
Tickets cost £5 and can be bought in advance online from http://skiddle.com/e/35839521Warwick Rotary has organised an annual Thai festival since the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004 and continues to send aid to the Thai people and disaster areas.