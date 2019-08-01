Warwick teen recognised for going above and beyond

An 18-year-old from Warwick has been recognised for going above and beyond with the Princess Diana Award.

Córa-laine Maynihan has dedicated the last five years to helping people cope and recover from the effects of abuse.

Cra-laine Maynihan was recognised for her work with the Princess Diana Award. Photo supplied.

She has raised funds so that more young people can be protected and supported, while working to help change people’s attitudes, beliefs and behaviours.

At 13 she qualified as a Peer Mentor and attended Safeline prevention projects during school holidays, supporting more than 50 children affected by sexual abuse. Safeline is a Warwick charity that helps people affected by sexual abuse and rape.

Córa-Laine went on to become a Safeline student ambassador and promoted Safeline services throughout the county. Córa-Laine also helped to create the Safeline young people’s website which provides vital information and advice to vulnerable children and young people.

For her hard work she has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts – The Diana Award.

This year The Diana Award celebrates its 20th anniversary year. Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex

Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, said: “We congratulate all our new Diana Award holders from West Midlands who are change-makers for their generation.

“We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.

“For over 20 years The Diana Award has valued and invested in young people encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities and lives of others.”