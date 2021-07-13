Warwick set to host vintage carnival to promote 'the spirit of summer'

Warwick town centre is to become the site of a vintage carnival next year with local businesses, visitors and traders set to celebrate in traditional style.

Events specialists CJs Events Warwickshire is organising the event to promote 'the spirit of summer' with a carnival theme featuring rides, vintage cars, stalls with local traders and seasonal food and drink.

Alongside the attractions, local businesses will be dressing their windows with a vintage theme, and there will also be a stage that will host bands playing classic vintage tunes.

The market in Warwick town centre, which is also where the vintage carnival will be taking place. Photo supplied

Visitors can attend for free and will be able to try out their dance moves with swing dancing sessions and take part in best-dressed competitions.

Carol Young of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We are delighted to be launching a brand new event for Warwick.

"We hope this will be a big hit with the community. It’s not to be missed.

"So choose your favourite era, don your costume of choice and we very much look forward to seeing you there.

"We’ll be releasing more information over the coming months.”

After a busy time with outdoor events and markets becoming central to local communities again, CJs Events says it wants to see 'a fun event with a carnival atmosphere where everyone in the community of Warwick can be involved and enjoy the feeling of summer'.

The team is hosting this one-off event on Sunday July 3 2022 and are looking forward to seeing the vintage vibes coming together.