Warwick set to get its own ice rink this Christmas

Warwick looks set to get its own ice rink this Christmas.

Today (Friday) it has been revealed that an ice rink will be set up in Warwick over the festive season.

Warwick Castle made this announcement this afternoon that they would be bringing an ice rink to the historic attraction.

It is due to be set up from November 23 to January 5 and visitors will be able to attend during the day or during the evening.

As well as the rink the team at the castle will also be providing festive snacks and drinks.

Tickets for the ice rink are due to go on sale next week.

For more information or updates go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/