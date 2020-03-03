Warwick School pupils test negative for Coronavirus

Pupils from Warwick School who were tested for Coronavirus have all had their tests come back as negative for the virus.

Last week The Courier shared a story about a pupil from Warwick School being sent home by the school for showing 'similar symptoms to Coronavirus' after they went to an area affected by Coronavirus over the half-term holiday.

The tests have come back negative

At the time the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, which runs Warwick School, King's High School and Warwick Preparatory School, said that they were being tested at a local hospital.

Now the Foundation has said that the pupil, along with two others who have also been tested, have had all tested negative for Coronavirus.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation said: "There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and no pupils awaiting tests results within the Warwick Foundation schools – Warwick School, Warwick Junior School, King’s High and Warwick Preparatory School.

"Three pupils from Warwick School have undertaken tests which all came back negative.

"The schools within the Foundation continue to follow Government and Public Health England guidance and are providing regular updates to our school community."