Warwick's new McDonald's restaurant starting to take shape

The restaurant, which will be two storeys high and have a Drive-Thru, is being built next to Tesco in Emscote Road. According to the McDonald's Warwick Facebook page the restaurant is due to open in November. Today (Tuesday October 15) the building was seen being put together.

Here's a few photos of the progress so far.

Progress is being made on the new McDonald's in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

Progress is being made on the new McDonald's in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

Progress is being made on the new McDonald's in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

Progress is being made on the new McDonald's in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

View more