Warwick's handmade fair returning for Victorian Evening

A fair promoting local artists and crafters will be returning to Warwick on Victorian Evening this week.

The fair, which is called #LoveLocal, is a monthly fair that showcases local artists and crafters and their handmade items.

On Victorian Evening (Thursday November 28) there will be a fair set up at the visitor information centre inside the Court House in Jury Street.

The monthly fairs are organised by Warwick Town Council and the team at the Warwick visitor information centre and are designed to encourage residents and visitors to support local traders.

The fair will take place from 5pm to 9pm and it will be free to enter.

If anyone is interested in having a stall they should call 01926 411694, between 8.45am and 4.45pm.