Warwick's first winter food festival hailed a success

Organisers of Warwick's first winter food festival have hailed the event a success.

Crowds of people headed into the town to see more than 50 food and drink exhibitors and live music in the Market Square on Sunday.

Some of the CJ's Events Team with the reindeer and their handlers. Photo by Sync:MEDIA UK

CJ’s Events Warwickshire, who organised the event have hailed the event a stunning success.

Outside Shire Hall there was live music from local community band; Royal Spa Brass Band, Rock Choir and a performance from Two Tone Acoustic.

The festival also had a visit from Chester and Mistletoe, two reindeer which the visitors loved, along with a mini Carousel in the Square.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "We’ve operated a summer food festival for six years in the town and this year we wanted to deliver a new festival in the Winter months.

"Lots of hard work went into planning this festival and we are overwhelmed by the support again that we’ve seen.

"The amount of people who came and was impressive and we’d like to thank everyone for their continued support to make these events a great success.

"We’ve been inundated with positive comments which are delightful to read.

"There was a fantastic atmosphere throughout the day and visitors really enjoyed the attractions we had such as the reindeer, slime workshops and carousel.

"We will be in talks with Warwick District Council over the coming days to confirm a 2020 date as we are very keen to host this successful Winter Food Festival again."