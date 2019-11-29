Warwick Rotary Club hosts annual civic lunch

The Warwick Rotary Club recently hosted its annual civic lunch.

The Rotary Club members welcomed Cllr George Illingworth, Chair of Warwick District Council, Cllr Neale Murphy, Mayor of Warwick, and Jayne Topham, Town Clerk, to their meeting on November 20 for the annual Civic Lunch.

Picture shows left to right: Cllr Neale Murphy, Warwick Mayor, Jayne Topham, Town Clerk, Rotary President David Brain; Cllr George Illingworth, Chair of Warwick District Council. Photo submitted

After lunch Cllr George Illingworth said that his aspirations as Chair of the District Council were for the towns in the district to live up to it’s motto “Forward in Unity”, bringing together their different cultures and styles.

Cllr Neale Murphy, Mayor of Warwick, congratulated the club on all the things they do for the community; from the schools concert and youth speaks competition, “Kids Out”, the Thai festival and bonfire, as well as reaching out across the world to help people in Bo, Sierra Leone and to eradicate Polio.

The projects done by the Rotary Club gave him the opportunity to meet people across the town and help to make Warwick a good place to live, a good place to work, and great to visit.

President David Brain referred to the close co-operation between the District and Town Council’s in providing support to our events. He thanked the guests for their work on behalf of the town and wished them well for the remainder of their busy year in office.

If anyone is interested in getting involved with the Warwick Rotary Club they can attend any of their Wednesday meetings at Warwick Hilton.