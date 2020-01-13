Warwick restaurant to raise the right notes for charity with new events

A series of new live music events will raise the right notes for local charities at a venue in Warwick

Flamenco Spanish restaurant in Tudor House in West Street is hosting Friday night music quizzes as part of its new regular weekend live music offering.

Alex Clayton, The Miacats and Rachel Ollerenshaw. Photo submitted.

And on Sundays youngsters are being encouraged to showcase their talent in the 'Flamenco Factor', where prizes are also up for grabs.

The music is provided by, among others, The Miacats, made up of musicians Mia Rose from Stratford and Leamington’s Stephen Boyer and Rob Cooper.

Mia said: “We’re trying to offer something that’s unique in the sense that we want people to take part and have fun. Music is largely about building communities through song so that’s our aspiration really.

“We bring loads of percussion, such as bongos, tambourines, shakers, bells and put it all out on the table and invite people to explore it. It’s about getting the audience on board, not just about doing a quiz.”

The quiz will take the format of 'name that tune' followed by a further hour of fifties, sixties and Motown music.

Rob and guests also perform 'A Bagful of Soul' set at Flamenco on Saturday evenings and, on Sunday afternoons, Stephen and guests perform jazz and sixties tunes.

Proceeds from weekly raffles will be donated to local charities, the first being Molly Olly’s Wishes, a Warwick-based charity set up in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

It works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing as well as grant wishes and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “Molly Olly’s Wishes are very grateful to the team at Flamenco for their support. Quiz nights are always good fun and great for different age groups. The local support is really important to the charity so thank you to everyone involved.”

Alex Clayton, proprietor at Flamenco, said: “Music and the arts is a great way to raise awareness for local charities that have a message to send and we’re delighted to be supporting this wonderful cause.

Speaking about 'Flamenco Factor' Alex added: "We are keen to make Flamenco a creative space for music and food. I think music is something children don’t have enough exposure to so the whole idea is that parents can come, have their Sunday lunch and then can showcase the talent of their children. It’s something no one else is doing around here.”