Warwick residents relieved after application for "monstrosity" 15-metre telecoms mast is rejected on day of deadline

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western with some of the residents on the Woodloes who are against the plans for the new 5G mast. Photo supplied.

Warwick residents are relieved that an application to build a 15-metre telecommunications mast on Primrose Hill has been rejected by Warwick District Council.

The application submitted by Three UK Ltd to build the mast in Woodloes would have received permission by default had the authority not rejected it yesterday (Thursday June 10).

People living in the area had campaigned against both this application and a previous one which was refused in September last year.

Campaigner Eleanor Leech said: "We are delighted with the planning rejection.

"It was such a concerted team effort by the Woodloes residents, namely Steve Parish and Jamie Jones.

"And coupled with great support from MP Matt Western, Mike Brader, and councillors Jackie D’Arcy and John Holland.

"It just shows that community involvement can really make a difference.

"Being proactive as a group and with some councillors prepared to stand up for residents ensured that the proposal wasn’t a done deal. Especially as a collective we are not against 5G in principle but hopefully a more suitable site with a little more consideration from

"Three UK Ltd in a non-residential area will soon be found.

"This site has been applied for in two identical proposals now, and refused twice.

"Hopefully Three UK Ltd will not appeal and will now consider the other options open to them."