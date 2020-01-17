Warwick residents invited to mayor's charity 'horse race night'

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the mayor's charity 'horse race night'.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy will be hosting a charity horse race night in the ballroom in The Court House in Jury Street.

Residents are being invited to attend the Mayor of Warwick's horse race night. Photos supplied by Warwick Town Council.

Staged on a big screen, it will be an informal evening including a fish and chip supper with a cash bar.

Profits will go to support the Mayor’s chosen charities which include: Alzheimer’s groups in the area (including the Pam Britton Trust), Headway – a charity improving life after brain injury and Evelyn’s Gift – supporting little acts of kindness.

The event will take place on February 7 from 7pm until around 10.30pm.

Tickets are £15 each and are on sale from the visitor information centre inside the Court House and from the Mayor’s Secretary Sarah Acklam who can be contacted by calling 01926 411694 or by emailing: civicadmin@warwicktowncouncil.org.uk