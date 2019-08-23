Warwick residents encrouraged to jump on their bikes for a 'community ride'

A cycling club in Warwick is encouraging residents across the Warwick district to jump on their bikes and join in with their ‘community ride’.

Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club (WLRCC) with the support of Warwick Town Council and local businesses, will be bringing a festival of cycling and culinary treats to Warwick town centre on September 1.

Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club. Photo supplied.

The festival will see the return of the town centre cycling races after a nine-year absence.

The day will consist of seven competitive races around the town centre streets, which includes four adult races and three youth races.

There will also be children’s races for those under the age of six, as well as balance bike races for the budding Tour de France winners, all of which are free to enter.

There will be up to 40 riders in each of the seven races, sanctioned by British Cycling, ranging from Elite Men and Women to novice racers.

Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club are encouraging people to join their 'community ride'. Photos supplied.

The day begins with a ‘community ride’ at 10am, which is also free to enter. The cycling club is keen to encourage residents and visitors to take part in the ride.

It gives families and friends the opportunity to ride the traffic-free race circuit that the Elite riders will be using around the streets of the town centre later in the day. The ride will be open to those aged six and up for 30 minutes.

Richard Poynter, Chair of WLRCC explains “The Community Ride is a very important part of the event on September 1.

“It gives families and younger cyclists the chance to experience the street circuit and a feel of what the riders will be doing on the day.

“Our wider goal is to encourage more people to take up the sport of cycling, use it as a means of sustainable travel, encourage physical activity and we believe the community ride will contribute to those ambitions.”

Those wishing to take part in the ‘community ride’ should just turn up on the day and sign on at WLRCC’s registration tent in Market Place near the start/finish Line.

As well as cycling there will also be a mini food festival set up in Market Place. A number of street food vendors will be at the event including Flying Cows who cooked ‘Britain’s Best Burger’ in 2017 and under 12 youth race sponsor Dough and Brew which has recently been voted to have the ‘best pizza in England’.

WLRCC club sponsor Thirteen Bakery will be serving up coffees and baked goods from 9am.

For more information about the Warwick Town Centre Races go to: www.wlrcyclingclub.co.uk/warwicktownraces

This year has seen a number of cycling events taking place in Warwickshire.

In June a stage of the OVO Energy Women’s Cycling Tour kicked off in Market Place in Warwick and went across the county before ending in Burton Dassett.

In August Myton Hospices also held their annual cycle races.

Later in September the OVO Energy Tour of Britain men’s cycling event will be returning to the county for a second year.

Again a stage of the race will start in Warwick but this time it will be at Warwick Racecourse instead of the town centre.