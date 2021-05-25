Warwick residents continue to show support for keeping town's M&S Simply Food store

Residents in Warwick are continuing to back a campaign to try and save the town's M&S Simply Food store.

A petition calling on Marks and Spencer not to close the store this summer has already received 3,200 signatures following the launch of the 'Save Our M&S' campaign earlier this month by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, who described the response as 'amazing'.

M&S have also said they are closing the home and clothing store in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington.

Matt Western Warwick and Leamington MP collecting signatures at the weekend. Photo supplied

The closures are due happen once a new larger store opens which will be on the former Debenhams site in the Leamington Shopping Park.

Matt Western MP said: “There is clearly widespread dismay that M&S has decided to close the only seven-day-a-week food and grocery store in the centre of Warwick, especially as in its planning application for a large general store in the Leamington Shopping Park, the company told residents the food hall would be ‘unaffected’.

"The large number of people eager to sign the petition shows the strength of feeling. Many people do not have access to a car and will be unable to reach the new store.

"Shopping on foot is healthier as well as much more convenient. In addition the shop is beside the Warwick bus station with regular services from outlying parts of the town.

"I note that Marks and Spencer’s own annual figures show that last year’s losses were caused by the clothing and home division; its food shops posted a profit.

"It makes no sense at all to close this popular store which is so important to the Warwick community.

"In the coming days I will be meeting the M&S chief executive, Steve Rowe, asking for the reasoning behind the decision, and urging him to rethink this ill-considered move.”