Warwick resident shocked at plans 'to take another car off the street' being refused

A resident in Warwick has been left shocked after their plans 'to take another car off the street' have been refused.

The plans had been sought so that Stephen Chapman of 27 Jury Street could drive two cars on to land at the rear of the house, which is a Grade II Listed property inside the Warwick Conservation Area.

The area behind 27 Jury Street. Photo submitted.

Stephen said that taking a second car off Warwick’s busy streets where there was a lack of parking would be a benefit as would the ability to charge two electric cars as the application would also have seen EV chargers installed.

On February 4 the plans went before Warwick District Council's planning committee where they refused planning permission because of concerns about a section of wall having to be dismantled which 'forms part of the listed building’s architectural and historic significance due to it representing an original boundary and retaining a large proportion of historic fabric'.

Council officers were also unhappy with the design of the electric gates.

Stephen said: "I am extremely shocked especially after the committee had discussed a previous case for 45 mins that a three bedroomed house needs two parking spaces. Ours is a five-bed and only has one very tight space which we struggle to get a car in.

"Having walked past the church off Church Street down the tink-a-tank which the public do everyday, I noticed the historic wall is replaced with wooden doors for the flats in Jury Place and half way down a historic wall is replaced with new bricks. Both these are very visible which the public walk past everyday.

"The area I would like to remove, to allow two cars off the street, would help with the parking and traffic situation on Jury street - It is in a private road and it cannot be seen from the street and no one walks past apart from residents. All of whom would be happy for me to make a secure off road parking space.

"I really don’t understand how the unsightly wall and wooden doors have been allowed and yet my wall is under such scrutiny.

"There has been a great deal of modification to the area, neighbours have already removed part of the wall for their double gates, another neighbour has put in a wooden type up and over electric garage door, the wall and the wooden doors on the tink-a-tank.

"There just doesn’t seem to be any logic or consistency."

The refusal has also impacted Stephen's plans to get another electric car. He said: "I have one electric vehicle which I am unable to charge and we were thinking of getting another one. However, there is little point if we are unable to charge at our property.

"The council mention they have joined the climate emergency but seem to have totally dismissed this on my case at the town hall."