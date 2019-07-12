Warwick resident's photo featured in international exhibition

A photo by a Warwick resident has made it into an international exhibition in France.

A photo by Warwick resident Andy Howes has made it into an international exhibition in Saumur, France, which is one of Warwick’s ‘Twinned Towns’.

The council in Saumur opened an international exhibition to showcase horses and the roles and responsibilities they have throughout the town.

Warwick Town Council asked residents and visitors to send photos of horses in Warwick to be part of the exhibition.

Forty four photos were included in their exhibition – including five from Warwick.

Andy won the Town of Saumur’s Prize for his photo – taken at Warwick Racecourse on January 21.