Warwick pupils to showcase their products as part of 'young enterprise scheme'

Warwick pupils from two school will be showcasing their products as part of a 'young enterprise scheme' this weekend.

Every year Kings High and Warwick Schools give their lower sixth form pupils the opportunity to create innovative ideas and, through the Young Enterprise scheme, setup companies to develop and market their companies.

This gives the pupils an insight into the setting up and running a real company.

These companies Company Cura, Earth+ and Endure are holding a ‘showcasing’ of their products at Morrison’s in Myton Road in Leamington from 10am to 4pm on Saturday (February 29).

Company Cura will be showing how, by using QR codes, customers and companies can help those suffering from food allergies can see if the product they are about to eat contains any ingredients that they are allergic too. Both businesses and public have the opportunity to see how the system works.

Earth+ are environment orientated and have created an illustrated storybook for young people. They have created and designed a range of characters, which, is an ideal story book for young children. The storybook will be on sale.

Endure are aiming to get youngsters to start creating healthy cooking. They have designed a kit containing a ‘five-a-day’ printed apron complete with a small wooden spoon and specially created recipes that are easy to cook. The apron set will be on sale.

These three teams will go on to a further ‘trade fair’ at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre on March 7, where they will continue to extend their business and sales skills.

This is an ideal opportunity to talk to these students, who last September, started by setting up companies and then working towards creating and developing a marketable product. This provides them with a range of skills and opportunities that they would not normally be able obtain from the normal school curriculum.

