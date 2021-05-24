Warwick pupil's passion for Russian history wins her prestigious award

Edith Alun-Jones celebrates her award at King’s High with trustee, David Howe (left) and Dr Stephen Burley, Head Master of King’s High School. Photo supplied

A pupil from a school in Warwick has been given an award for her passion in Russian history.

Edith Alun-Jones, who attends King's High School, has won the prestigious Mary Dormer Harris Memorial Bursary.

Edith was presented with the award by David Howe, trustee of the Mary Dormer Harris Memorial Bursary, at King’s High School.

She said: "I’m totally overwhelmed and honoured to receive this amazing award.

"It will make a tremendous difference to my studies. I have always been fascinated by history, and Russian history in particular.

"The award will go a long way towards helping me realise my dream of returning to Russia in an educational capacity so I can learn more about the culture, the people, the language and its history."

The award is the legacy of Warwickshire woman, Mary Dormer Harris, who had strong links with Leamington.

She was a co-founder of the Loft Theatre, and the first female member of Leamington Literary Society.

Born at Stoneleigh in 1867, Mary Dormer Harris was an historian, playwright and Suffragist.

She corresponded with Christabel Pankhurst and George Bernard Shaw, and wrote regularly to the Editor of the Courier. She wrote a popular History of Coventry, and campaigned to save the city’s medieval buildings.

She was renowned for 'her zest for life, her sympathy with the joys and sorrows of everyone about her, and her wide circle of friends, young and old.’

She died in a freak traffic accident, crossing a dark road at night.

The award is open to Sixth Form students across Warwickshire who have an interest in history, politics, current affairs, drama and music, all interests shared by Mary Dormer Harris.