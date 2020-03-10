Warwick pupils help make school greener with more trees

Pupils at a primary school in Warwick have helped make their school grounds greener with the planting of more trees.

Pupils who are on the school council at St Mary Immaculate Primary School worked with the school staff and the Warwick tree wardens to get more trees planted last week.

Members of the St Mary Immaculate School Council and Headteacher Robert Gargan. Photo submitted.

Two pupils, who were involved in the project said: “As school councillors we want to help and protect our environment so we are planting endangered trees, native to England.

"We needed some money to buy the trees and the parishes of St Mary Immaculate and St Charles Borromeo collected a total of £1,125."

Last year the school council asked the groundsman to plant maple trees.

This time the pupils wanted to support endangered native trees. After research, twelve different species were chosen, including Willow, Hazel, Elm, Copper Beech and Wild Cherry.

Pupils from St Mary Immaculate School with one of the newly planted trees. Photo supplied.

Sarah Ridgeway, who is manager of Hinton’s Nursery in Warwick and chair of the Warwick tree wardens, advised the pupils on a visit to the school. She said: "It's great to see a school taking such a responsible lead in adding interest for the children and combating climate change for all of us."

The Warwick tree wardens helped to plant the trees.

The pupils’ next task is to place all the trees on a map of the school field, and then monitor their growth.