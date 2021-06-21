Warwick pub unable to sell alcohol due to an 'administrative error'

The Globe in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

An 'administrative error' at a pub in Warwick has left customers unable to buy alcohol.

Customers who have recently visited the Globe in Theatre Street have been unable to purchase any alcohol.

Oakman Inns who run several pubs across the region say the reason behind this was because of an error due to the closure of hospitality businesses.

Despite the recent restrictions on alcohol sales, the pub operator is hoping this will be resolved this week.

Alex Ford, MD at Oakman Inns, said: “Due to a genuine administrative error caused by hospitality businesses being shut down, we neglected to properly transfer the premises license of

"The Globe which caused it to lapse.