Warwick pub set to sell alcohol again after an earlier administrative error forced them to go dry

The Globe in Warwick. Photo by the Oakman Group

A pub in Warwick is set to sell alcohol to customers again after facing an 'administrative error'.

Customers who recently visited the Globe in Theatre Street had been unable to purchase any alcohol.

Oakman Inns, which runs several pubs across the region, said the reason behind this was because of an error due to the closure of hospitality businesses.

Now it says customers will be able to purchase alcohol as of Thursday (June 24).

Alex Ford, MD at Oakman Inns, said: “Due to a genuine administrative error caused by hospitality businesses being shut down, we neglected to properly transfer the premises license of The Globe which caused it to lapse.