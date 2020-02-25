Warwick Pancake Day races cancelled due to weather conditions

The Warwick Pancake Races that were due to take place on Tuesday afternoon (February 25) had to be cancelled due to the weather conditions.

The annual races were due to take place in Market Place but Warwick Rotary Club, which organises the event, made the decision to cancel the event because of the weather. leading to safety concerns.

Photo from a previous Pancake Day race in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

Jackie Crampton from Warwick Rotary Club said: " We had been looking forward to the races with 30 teams of children’s from eight local Primary Schools booked to run.

"Just before 1pm as the Mayor arrived the heavens opened with a nasty squall of hail stones, which lashed the square for about 15 minutes and then cleared away.

"Teams from Warwick Castle, CJ’s Events and Tesco’s had been due to race, but the covering of hailstones made it unsafe.

"Children who would have been walking up from their schools to compete at 1.30pm were cancelled by their schools, and some ran races back at their schools under cover.

"President David Brain took the decision to call off the races on the grounds of safety.

"With a good turnout of Rotarians, the club was disappointed to have to cancel again. Better luck next year."