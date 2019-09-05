Warwick named as one of the most Instagrammed historic towns in the UK

Warwick has been named as one of the most Instagrammed historic towns in the UK.

HomeToGo has produced a guide to the 25 most Instagrammed historic towns in the UK.

Warwick has been listed as one of the most Instagrammed historic towns in the UK.

The final 25 are the destinations that have the most Instagram hashtags, as of August 2019.

To identify the most Instagrammed historic towns, HomeToGo used online history resources to identify hundreds of British towns and cities that were founded in the 17th century or earlier.

Warwick made the final shortlist coming in at number 19 on the list and was hashtagged 655,000 times, beating Stratford, which came in at number 24 on the list.

Stratford had a total of 252,000 hashtags overall.

The top 5 most Instagrammed historic towns in the UK are:

1. London - 127,800,000 hashtags

2. Edinburgh - 7,900,000 hashtags

3. Bristol - 4,800,000 hashtags

4. York - 3,700,000 hashtags

5. Cambridge - 3,300,000 hashtags

To see the full list click here or go to: https://www.hometogo.co.uk/united-kingdom/city-breaks/#insta-historical-towns