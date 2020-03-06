Warwick mum supporting brain cancer charity after shock diagnosis

A mum from Warwick is holding an event in support of a brain cancer charity after she was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Emma Mosley, who lives in Chase Meadow with her fiance Carl Bevin and four-year-old daughter Charlotte, was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

Emma Mosley will be holding a fundraising event in Warwick this week. Photos supplied.

The 40-year-old, who also blogs on Happy Family Hub, is currently being actively monitored by both an opthalmologist and a neurosurgeon and is due to have her next MRI in June.

She said: "Unfortunately in November last year, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Surgery may be forthcoming but it is in a risky position so they are monitoring it right now whilst keeping a close eye on its growth.

"There's also talk of radiotherapy as treatment. There are many appointments in the pipeline and I am just trying to keep on top of my symptoms and get on with as much as possible.

"It was a bit of a shock, scary and not in the game plan. The situation changes with every appointment.

"My family have been very supportive but it must also be a terrible shock for them. They are glad that I am being looked after and are also supportive of my fundraising efforts."

After her diagnosis Emma decided to blog about her diagnosis and treatment journey. She said: "I started Happy Family Hub almost three years ago whilst off on maternity leave with my daughter.

"The blog focuses on making the most out of family life. I thought long and hard, as its quite a personal story, but decided to blog about the brain tumour as it's cathartic for me and also can help others in a similar situation get to grips with things."

Since her diagnosis Emma has also received support from Brainstrust and to say thank you she will be hosting a fundraising event in aid of the charity.

"Brainstrust have been amazing from my initial diagnosis," said Emma. "They sent me a brain box jam packed with information and there was also a few cuddly toys and books for my little one to explain the situation.

"They are on call for any support I need or have any questions and they also arranged for me to have a second opinion down in London.

"They have been so kind to me and are always there for me. It's great to give something back.

"I'm holding an event at Chase Meadow community centre on Thursday March 12 from 4pm to 6pm. There will be tea, cake, activities from Arty Splats, a lucky dip from Chase Meadow Crafts and an amazing raffle with some top prizes.



"Every penny counts, although I set myself a target of £500 but I am happy to raise as much as I can."

After this event, Emma will be looking to continue fundraising for the charity.

To donate to Emma's fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-mosley-brainstrust

To read Emma's blog go to: https://www.happyfamilyhub.co.uk/living-with-a-brain-tumour-a-journey-into-the-unknown/