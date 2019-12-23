Warwick Mayor wishes residents a Merry Christmas

The Mayor of Warwick has released his Christmas message to residents.

Mayor of Warwick Cllr Neale Murphy said: "Happy Christmas to the most fantastic people of Warwick

Warwick Mayor, Cllr Neale Murphy. Photo by Warwick Town Council.

"It’s the most wonderful time of the year where we all start to relax, indulge and celebrate with friends and family; or even look forward to travelling somewhere warm or quiet. It’s the fortunate choice some of us have.

"But Christmas can also be the loneliest of times which affects many in our community. From a student away from home for the first time, to a parent bringing up a family by themselves. Newly bereaved, or someone too proud to tell anyone for fear of imposing on others.

"Lots of reasons are well hidden away. We have many good people in the town to make Christmas special, but lets say hello to each other and ask how their day is, or just a cheerful smile.

"These will never resolve loneliness within our community, but something simple could be a start that may make a difference to that person’s day.

"Once again, some remarkable people will be holding special events for others over the Christmas period. The Tree of Lights allowing us to remember our loved ones and the brilliant Christmas trees at St Mary’s Church, which continually attracts people to Warwick over the festive period. Warwick is still a most pleasant place to be.

"I can only thank you for the warmth and welcome I have received throughout my time so far as Mayor of Warwick, it is truly an honour and privilege to be so. I am forever impressed by how amazing the people of Warwick make this such a special place.

"So, I really would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year."