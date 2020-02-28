Warwick market to be cancelled for third week in a row

Warwick market will be cancelled for the third week in a row.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for strong winds on Saturday (February 29), meaning Warwick market will not take place for the third week in a row.

Jamie Walker from CJ's Events Warwickshire said: "This is becoming increasingly frustrating and in five years of running markets, we've never had to cancel so many markets in such a short period.

"Gusts are reaching 43mph throughout Saturday, as forecasted by the Met Office. Stalls can become very dangerous in strong winds or gusts, it's just not worth the risk. Safety is our main concern.

"This is having a financial impact on all involved. We've been looking at moving traders to an indoor venue, so at least some form of market can take place, however we've been unable to agree appropriate access times.

"We know many traders and visitors will be upset by this decision, but hope they understand our reasons why. Our whole team hope the weather improves in the coming week, so we can get back into a routine and see our traders and visitors again."