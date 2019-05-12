Warwick Lions to host free diabetic testing

The Warwick Lions Club will be hosting a free diabetic testing event next weekend.

The Lions Club, which covers the Warwick and Leamington area, is sponsoring a Silver Star Mobile Diabetes Unit to offer free diabetic testing as well as life-style and dietary advice.

The session will run at Warwick market in Market Place on Saturday May 18 from 9am to 4pm.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Lions Club said: “Currently over four million people in the UK are diagnosed with diabetes while it is estimated that up to a million others have type two diabetes but are unaware of it.

“In many cases type two diabetes is entirely preventable with the correct life-style and dietary choices so why not take this opportunity of coming along to be tested for free?”