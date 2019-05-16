Warwick Lions to hold free diabetes testing this weekend

The Warwick Lions club will be holding free diabetes testing in Warwick this weekend.

The club, which serves both the Leamington and Warwick area, will sponsoring a Silver Star Mobile Diabetes Unit, which will be set up alongside the club’s stall at Warwick’s Saturday market.

The free diabetes testing will be taking place during the market on Saturday.

Free testing and lifestyle and dietary advice will be available from 9am to 4pm.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Lions Club said: “Given the prevalence of diabetes across our communities, Lions Clubs nationwide are involved in raising awareness, supporting testing programmes and fundraising to support research into the disease.

“It is estimated that there are at least a million people in the UK who have type two diabetes and are unaware of it.

“However, type-two diabetes is entirely preventable and with the correct strategies for weight loss, stress reduction and cessation of smoking in place the risk can be dramatically lowered.

“Lions club president John Tunney is urging as many people as possible to take advantage of the opportunity offered here and come forward for free testing and advice.”

The Lions club holds a number of fundraising events throughout the year and one of its annual fundraisers is the Easter egg raffles.

This year around 40 pubs, restaurants and other outlets hosted the raffle and each drew an individual winner at Easter.

More than £2,000 was raised by this year’s Easter egg raffle, which will help the Lions club continue to support local good causes.