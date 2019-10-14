Warwick Lions give helping hand to Leamington primary school

The Warwick Lions Club has given a helping hand to a primary school in Leamington.

The Warwick Lions Club, which serves both the Leamington and Warwick area, recently responded to an appeal by Clapham Terrace Primary School.

Lion Club Treasurer Neil Chisholm with Head Teacher Julie Miles, teaching assistant Helen Goddard and pupils from Clapham Terrace Primary School. Photo submitted.

The school appealed to local charities and businesses for help in provide funds for an 'outdoor classroom' where pupils can be outdoors while studying natural history and learning to use garden tools and grow their own flowers and vegetables.

Neil Chisholm, Warwick Lions Club Treasurer, recently met up with Clapham Terrace Primary School Head Teacher Julie Miles, teaching assistant Helen Goddard and pupils from the school to present them with a cheque for £1,000 to help get the project off the ground.

Warwick Lions have been serving the local community for more than fifty years and are also involved in the organisation of other fundraising events such as the Warwick Town Bonfire and Fireworks and the Christmas Carol Concert at Warwick Castle.

If you would like to learn more about the Warwick Lions Club or attend one of their meetings call Neil on 0845 833 5921 or to follow the club on their Facebook page