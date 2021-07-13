Warwick Lions Club's new president takes on to the skies for the first event in his new role

The Warwick Lions Club recently inaugurated its new president - who then took to the skies for a sponsored wing walk as his first event in his new role.

Members of the club, which serves both the Warwick and Leamington area, were joined by guests for the annual change-over meeting and awards ceremony at the Pavilion Cafe in Lighthorne last week.

They gathered to witness the presidential chain of office being passed from Hannah Johnson to the incoming president Peter Amis.

President Peter Amis about to take off on his wing walk. Photo supplied

Peter in his inaugural address praised Hannah for her stewardship of the club during the past most difficult year and promised that during this the Club’s 60th year he would follow a hands on approach harping back to the Clubs formative times.

True to his word, Peter’s first function as president was to perform a sponsored wing walk on July 10, which saw him flying over the Cotswolds at around 130 mph standing on the wing of a 1940’s bi-plane.

Peter, who is 86, took on the challenge to raise funds for the clubs charity account which had been severely depleted due to the pandemic.

Many other members of the club will also be taking on fundraising tasks - all reflecting the number six to tie in with the club's 60th anniversary.

Incoming president Peter Amis receiving the chain of office from outgoing president Hannah Johnson. Photo supplied

So far the fundraising page has raised more than £4,500 and it is hoped the page will reach the £6,000 target.