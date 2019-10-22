Warwick Lions celebrate success of charity knitting competition

The Warwick Lions Club is celebrating the success of its charity knitting competition.

Residents from across the Warwick district turned out for the sponsored knitting competition, which was held at The Warwick Arms Hotel in Warwick last Sunday (October 20).

The competition was to see who could knit the most 4” squares in the allotted time and was won by Jean Coleman who managed to knit five squares and the ladies from Hatton who knitted 13 squares took the team prize.

Both were presented with an engraved trophy.

In total 64 squares were knitted and more £750 raised which will be split between Northleigh House School and the other local Lions charities.

Northleigh House School is a privately run school dependant on voluntary contributions which now supports up to 30 secondary school aged children, who because of extreme bullying, have been unable to stay in mainstream education and

The Warwick Lions Club held their charity knitting competition at the weekend. Photos by the Warwick Lions Club.

Organiser Lion Neil Chisholm said "The Club is hugely grateful to the knitters and their sponsors who supported the event and also to The Warwick Arms Hotel who provided the venue and refreshments free of charge and to Shelley Rothwell of Knit and Yarn who donated the knitting wool.

"The event has proved a great success and it is hoped that it can be repeated in future years.”

Jean Coleman managed to knit fivesquares and was awarded a trophy. Photo supplied.