Warwick leisure centre closed after fire at new scout hut site

A leisure centre in Warwick has been closed after a fire at the scout hut being built next door.

Last night (Saturday) emergency services were called to St Nicholas Park in Warwick after reports of a fire.

Emergency services were called to a fire at the site for the new 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts on Saturday evening. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

The fire involved the site where the new headquarters was being built for the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

After the fire was brought under control, a spokesperson from the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts issued a statement in social media.

The spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, there has been a fire incident at the new Scout hut site tonight.

”It has been brought under control and is currently under investigation.

“We would encourage everyone not to speculate until we know more.

“We will update everyone as soon as we have more information.”

This morning (Sunday) the team at St Nicholas Leisure Centre said that the centre has been closed ‘until further notice’ because of the fire.

The statement on Facebook said: “We have unfortunately had to close St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre until further notice, due to a fire breaking out outside the centre last night.

“No customers or colleagues have been harmed and the fire has been put out by the emergency services.

“We will notify customers via this page when the centre is back open as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”