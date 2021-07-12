Warwick food festival set to return to the town after being postponed last year due to Covid-19

The Warwick Food Festival is set to make a return with its well-loved celebration of food and drink from across Warwickshire.

The event, which will be held in the market place and surrounding streets, returns for its sixth run having been postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Usually the festival attracts around 10,000 visitors with a full stage line up of music, and around 100 traders including local restaurants, food and drink producers from across the region.

Warwick Food Festival is set to return next month. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Local event organisers CJs have expressed thanks to Warwick District Council for the ongoing support which will ensure they can deliver a Covid secure event in August.

Whilst some changes have been made for this year’s festival, with sanitising stations and the number of traders reduced to 60, there will still be a timetable of live music on the main stage throughout the day.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting our first Food Festival since 2019.

"All of our festivals were cancelled last year and most of this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but we’re excited to be returning next month with Warwick Food Festival.

"Whilst it’ll be different and slightly smaller than previous years, we’ve got a great line up of food, drink and entertainment.

"I’d like to say a massive thank you to our team and departments across Warwick District Council who have worked hard to ensure this event can take place safely.”

The food festival takes place on closed streets around Warwick market place, from 10am to 5pm on Sunday August 1, and is free for visitors to attend with no need to book.

For more information go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk